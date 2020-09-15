Exhaustive Pentagon Review Finds No Evidence For NYTimes’ “Russian Bounties” Story

There’s been huge efforts to validate The New York Times “bombshell” that wasn’t — concerning its summer reporting that Russia secretly offered bounties to the Taliban to kill US troops in Afghanistan.

Two months ago the Pentagon vowed to get to the bottom of it, launching a review of all intelligence and sources which might provide corroboration. And now at the end of that investigation Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of the U.S. Central Command overseeing the war in Afghanistan, says the detailed investigation found no corroboration of the story.

Recall that from the start the whole thing smelled like a dramatic and desperate last ditch effort to revive the failed Russiagate narrative but in a different form. Multiple intelligence agency heads voiced their immediate skepticism in the wake of the claims linked to unnamed intelligence sources in the CIA.

Gen. McKenzie, told NBC News: “It just has not been proved to a level of certainty that satisfies me,” adding that, “We continue to look for that evidence. I just haven’t seen it yet.” – READ MORE

