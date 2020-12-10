EXCLUSIVE: President Trump Lights Up A.G. Bill Barr in Private & Heated Election-Fraud Clash; DOJ Boss Fuming

Attorney General William Barr got into a heated and private throw down with President Trump over the top law enforcement official’s failure to properly investigate 2020 election fraud, according to high-placed federal sources who spoke to the Thomas Paine Podcast. President Trump lashed out at Barr, leaving the Justice Department chief considering an early exit from public office. “He (Barr) is not used to be talked down to like that. It was ugly and loud.”

