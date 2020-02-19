EXCLUSIVE: FEDS Fume About NO Grand Jury in Durham’s FBI Abuse Probe

Justice department insiders are fuming at internal reports that there has been NO grand jury conveyned as part of Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham’s probe of the FBI’s alleged illegal FISA violations and spying on President Trump’s campaign.

And many Feds are not happy, especially since Barr just gifted Andrew McCabe a get-out-of-jail-free card last week for lying (4 times) to the FBI. Durham was tapped by U.S. Attorney General William Barr in May to investigate FBI-related breaches, yet FBI insiders said Durham has not presented any evidence to a grand jury. Thomas Paine detailed the controversial revelations on today’s Thomas Paine Podcast and the Moore Paine Show on Tuesday night. (Listen Below)

“This should be in the grand jury phase, especially because the Inspector General did much of the ground work,” one Justice official said. “They might be running out the clock on this like (the) 2016 Hillary investigation. It’s been 10 months and Durham had a hell of a head start from the I.G. There can be no indictment without a grand jury so whatever the rumors are in the press, that’s a non-negotiable fact.”

This story is developing.

