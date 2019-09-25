Ex-Florida cop accuses FBI of covering up Prince Andrew’s role in Jeffrey Epstein scandal

An ex-Florida cop who claims to have incriminating evidence of Prince Andrew is accusing the FBI of covering up the royal’s role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal, according to a report Wednesday.

John Mark Dougan worked as a Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy in 2005, the year the department launched an investigation into the pedophile financier, who died in a jailhouse suicide in August.

“I’m certain the FBI is involved in some kind of cover-up over Epstein,” he told the Times of London. “That could absolutely include Andrew’s role, or it could be that senior FBI people visited the house and don’t want to reveal that.”

Dougan now lives in Russia after fleeing there in 2016 while under investigation in an unrelated case for alleged hacking.

He claims to still have backup copies of the trove of evidence related to Epstein, including scanned documents — all of which were seized in an FBI raid.

“My copies of the files will never be released unless something untoward happens to me, because they are my guarantee of safety for me and my family in the US,” Dougan said. – READ MORE