Ex-Clinton adviser Naomi Wolf warns US becoming ‘totalitarian state before our eyes’ under Biden

America is becoming a “totalitarian state before our eyes” under President Biden‘s leadership, feminist author and former Democratic adviser Naomi Wolf told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Monday.

Wolf, who served as an adviser on Bill Clinton’s reelection campaign in 1996, told host Tucker Carlson that in her view, the United States is swiftly “moving into a coup situation, a police state” as a result of Biden’s ongoing coronavirus-related economic shutdowns. Wolf added that she believes the orders are being improperly extended under the “guise of a real medical pandemic.”

“That is not a partisan thing,” Wolf told Carlson. “That transcends everything that you and I might disagree or agree on. That should bring together left and right to protect our Constitution.”

Wolf has ramped up her warnings against extended lockdowns on Twitter in recent months. In November, the author wrote on Twitter that Biden’s openness to reinstating additional shutdowns made her question her decision to vote for him.