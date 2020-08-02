‘Every Player, Coach, And Ref’ Kneels During Anthem Before NBA Game, Fresh Off Troubling China Report

On a court that says in large black letters, “Black Lives Matter,” every player, coach, and referee in attendance at the Thursday evening Utah Jazz v New Orleans Pelicans NBA game took a knee during the national anthem.

Kneeling during the anthem was popularized by then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016, allegedly to protest racist police brutality.

The kneeling from the NBA players and staffers comes the day after a bombshell ESPN report outlined alleged abuse of children at NBA youth training camps in China.

“Every player, coach and ref takes a knee during the national anthem before the Pelicans-Jazz game,” Bleacher Report posted on Thursday night. – READ MORE

