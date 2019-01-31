Eric Trump Nails Dems: They Refuse to Work With Trump on Wall Because ‘He’s Winning on Everything Else’ (VIDEO)

Eric Trump thinks the only reason Democrats are opposed to the southern border wall is that they don’t want to give President Donald Trump another win.

The dispute between President Trump and Congressional Democrats over the border wall has been the epicenter of American politics since the president made “build the wall” one of his campaign slogans.

President Trump’s desire to deliver border security to voters resulted in the longest partial government shutdown in American history. Although the president signed an agreement to reopen the government until February 15, he did not come to an agreement on border security.

Trump has requested $5.7 billion for a border wall and Democrats haven’t offered him more than a dollar. – READ MORE