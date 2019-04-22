Eric Swalwell: No apology necessary for surveilling Trump campaign

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., argued the special counsel’s report “certainly” showed evidence of collusion and rejected the idea that President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign deserved an apology for the controversial surveillance conducted under former President Barack Obama’s administration.

When Fox News host Julie Banderas asked Swalwell about a potential apology, the California congressman said that special counsel Robert Mueller’s report “laid out a multiplicity of contacts between the Trump campaign and Russians.”

He contended that although special counsel Robert Mueller’s report didn’t declare collusion beyond a reasonable doubt, it still showed enough evidence of troubling contacts between Russia and Trump’s associates. Swalwell argued that “reasonable suspicion,” a lower standard than “beyond a reasonable doubt,” was all that was necessary for starting an investigation.

“There was certainly evidence of collusion, not evidence that met the beyond a reasonable doubt standard” he said on “Outnumbered” before affirming suspicions that Trump potentially knew about Russian activities related to the election. “This president is in no way cleared,” Swalwell said.

When asked whether Democrats should apologize, Swalwell seemed to decline the opportunity.

"I'll never apologize for loving our country so much that I don't think any campaign transition or president should draw as close to the Russians and welcome their support and never tell law enforcement while they were seeking to support them," he said.