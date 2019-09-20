Epstein Accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre Sits Down With ‘Dateline’ to Make Prince Andrew Allegations on Camera

Prince Andrew will come under fire again on Friday night when Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the woman who claims she was trafficked by billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, will allege in her first on-camera interview—a Dateline NBC special—that she was forced to have sex with him and other powerful men in Epstein’s orbit.

NBC says that the special, titled “Reckoning,” airing Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. EST, includes interviews by Savannah Guthrie with several other young women who describe “the elaborate and highly organized operation that enabled Epstein to abuse young girls for many years.”

Giuffre also discusses her claims that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, a friend of Andrew’s, played a crucial role in his sex trafficking organization.

Andrew and Maxwell have forcefully denied Giuffre’s allegations, although Andrew’s denials have been consistently undermined by the presence of an incriminating photo, allegedly taken by Epstein, of Andrew with his arm around Giuffre’s waist.

Giuffre was 17 when the photo was taken.

In a surreal twist, friends of Andrew's tried to claim the photo was fake, saying that Andrew's 'chubby fingers' appeared suspiciously slim in the picture.