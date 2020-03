Smackdowns don’t get any more sarcastic than this.

Poor Fredo. He even tried to get his brother — the governer of New York — to attack President Trump and failed. Funny stiff, no matter what side of the aisle your politics are on. (See clip below)

Chris Cuomo: “Thank you for coming back to the show” Andrew Cuomo: “Mom told me I had to” pic.twitter.com/2oXM9cLd0Q — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 24, 2020

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --