Enough Fentanyl to Kill Millions Found En Route to U.S. South of Border

A traffic stop led Mexican authorities to seize enough fentanyl to kill millions of people as well as almost 1,000 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and other drugs that were headed to the California border.

This week, Mexico’s National Security Commission announced the seizure of 45.5 kilograms of fentanyl that were found as part of a synthetic drug shipment in the Mexican beach resort town of Ensenada, Baja California. The seizure also included more than 914 pounds of crystal meth, 87 pounds of cocaine and 18 pounds of heroin.

Unlike the other synthetic drugs, fentanyl is a medically used opioid that is considered to be 100 times more powerful than morphine and prone to lethal overdoses.

According to the Oxford Treatment Center, the lethal dose for an individual taking fentanyl is 2 milligrams.

The 45.5 kilograms of fentanyl seized is enough to fuel millions of possible lethal doses. – READ MORE

Police in Baltimore served a search and seizure warrant Tuesday on a corner discount store and discovered more than they bargained for: Fentanyl and plenty of the highly potent opioid.

In fact, so much of the highly addictive substance was uncovered, a hazmat team was called to help secure the scene.

Unsure what exactly is going on. Guys in hazmat suits just came out of the store with some sort of detector in hand and are now being helped out of their suits. Police huddling near entrance. pic.twitter.com/Ssye1b4XZ2 — Kevin Rector (@RectorSun) December 5, 2017

Breaking: Police tell me officers executed a search and seizure warrant here, found what they suspect is a “substantial amount” of the highly-potent opioid fentanyl, called in hazmat as a precaution to handle the drugs. pic.twitter.com/el6e5gw8Nn — Kevin Rector (@RectorSun) December 5, 2017

Police seem to be the agency at the center of this. There are lots of police officers here and they keep going in and out of the store. Here’s a group of them being briefed by a fire official in white. pic.twitter.com/1Xmow1rtAV — Kevin Rector (@RectorSun) December 5, 2017

More hazmat apparatus/officials arriving even as others seem to be packing up. pic.twitter.com/0KfWJ0WsKa — Kevin Rector (@RectorSun) December 5, 2017