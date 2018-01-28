True Pundit

Enough Fentanyl to Kill Millions Found En Route to U.S. South of Border

A traffic stop led Mexican authorities to seize enough fentanyl to kill millions of people as well as almost 1,000 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and other drugs that were headed to the California border. 

This week, Mexico’s National Security Commission announced the seizure of 45.5 kilograms of fentanyl that were found as part of a synthetic drug shipment in the Mexican beach resort town of Ensenada, Baja California. The seizure also included more than 914 pounds of crystal meth, 87 pounds of cocaine and 18 pounds of heroin. 

Unlike the other synthetic drugs, fentanyl is a medically used opioid that is considered to be 100 times more powerful than morphine and prone to lethal overdoses. 

According to the Oxford Treatment Center, the lethal dose for an individual taking fentanyl is 2 milligrams. 

The 45.5 kilograms of fentanyl seized is enough to fuel millions of possible lethal doses. READ MORE

