Why energy infrastructure could be a huge win for President Trump in his State of the Union address

President Trump’s first State of the Union speech Tuesday night is a prime opportunity to put infrastructure front and center in his domestic agenda. For the sake of our nation’s economic prosperity and national security, the president should emphasize the potential of clean energy infrastructure.

Upgrading our nation’s crumbling infrastructure was a consistent theme for candidate Trump during his campaign for the presidency. He included the American Energy and Infrastructure Act in his contract with the American voter. The idea was simple as it was bold: to leverage public-private partnerships and private investments through tax incentives to spur infrastructure investment.

America’s electric grid and natural gas system have fueled decades of economic growth. They have helped to strengthen our international competitiveness by assuring that American businesses have access to affordable, reliable electricity. However, our infrastructure lacks key attributes needed to meet the demands of a digitally driven economy.

Investing in clean energy innovation and development isn’t just an opportunity, it’s a necessity. Most electric transmission and distribution lines were constructed in the 1950s and 1960s with a 50-year life expectancy. In addition, the more than 640,000 miles of high-voltage transmission lines are at full capacity. – READ MORE

President will talk about ‘building a safe, strong and proud America’

President Trump will tell Congress in his first State of the Union address Tuesday that his tax cuts and deregulation are benefiting all Americans, senior administration officials said in a preview of the speech.

The president’s theme for the speech will be “building a safe, strong and proud America” one official said.

It will focus on five broad topics: the economy, a $1-trillion-plus plan to rebuild infrastructure, Mr. Trump’s new immigration proposal that includes a pathway to citizenship 1.8 million young illegal immigrants, trade policy and a plan to rebuild the military.

“To Congress, the tone will be one of bipartisanship and very forward-looking,” a senior administration official said. “The economic upswing is helping everybody — all groups are benefiting.” – READ MORE