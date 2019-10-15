Elton John Praises Ellen After Backlash For Bush Friendship; Offers Praise For Bush, Trump

Musical icon Elton John has come to the defense of his friend Ellen DeGeneres after the talk show host was swarmed with left-wing criticism for sitting next to former President George W. Bush at an NFL game.

Instead of caving to the mob, DeGeneres defended her friendship with the former president and underscored the obvious: we should be kind to others, even if they happen to have differing political views.

“I admire Ellen for standing up and saying what she said,” John told NPR.

The “Rocket Man” singer piggybacked off DeGeneres’ message of tolerance and even offered praise for Mr. Bush and President Donald Trump for humanitarian efforts addressing HIV/AIDS globally.

"Unfortunately, what our democracy has become now is that it's not OK to have different opinions than yours and that is not healthy," John said, according to Fox News.