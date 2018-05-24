Elon Musk Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist, Blames Big Oil for Tesla’s Negative Media Coverage

Elon Musk’s list of people responsible for Tesla’s shortcomings – now inclusive of the NTSB, internet trolls and the financial media – and notably not inclusive of Elon Musk, continues to grow. Today’s addition? The conspirators running the big oil companies.

It appears that billionaire CEO Elon Musk is convinced that big oil executives have taken time out of their perversely cash generative work days to pin the financial media against him and his cash incinerating company.

Problem is journos are under constant pressure to get max clicks & earn advertising dollars or get fired. Tricky situation, as Tesla doesn’t advertise, but fossil fuel companies & gas/diesel car companies are among world’s biggest advertisers. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2018

The latest surprising, yet oddly not surprising, news from the world of the Tesla media relations dumpster fire comes courtesy of Elon Musk once again taking to Twitter and raging about the powers that be who are holding Tesla back from its inevitable glorious zenith as the green energy company that will save the world.

In his latest installment of Tweets, Musk seems to have gone from agitated to full on nervous break down as he took to Twitter this afternoon in order to do several things, none of which had anything to do with addressing Tesla’s capital needs or bottlenecked Model 3 production. – READ MORE

