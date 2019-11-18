Elizabeth Warren’s Support Among Black Voters Gets Boost, Threatening Joe Biden’s Lead

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Ma.) is closing in on former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead with black voters expected to cast a ballot in the Democratic primary.

Warren, who has struggled at times with gaining support from black voters, has seen her numbers rise over the last few months. In March, she had less than 0.5% support from black Democrats, according to Quinnipiac. In the latest poll from October, that number rose to 20%.

Alexis Crawford was an incredible woman with a bright future ahead of her. Black women and girls, especially black trans women, face disproportionately higher rates of violence and homicide, often with impunity. This must stop. https://t.co/dajcedB91f — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 15, 2019

The gains are a significant piece of news for Warren’s campaign. No Democrat has won a nomination without the majority of the black vote since 1992. And in 2020, black voters are expected to represent a quarter of the ballots in the primary race. On the campaign trail, Warren has made a point to discuss intersectional issues involving race, feminism and the challenges people of color face in today’s America. – READ MORE