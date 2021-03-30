Elizabeth Warren Suggests Stacey Abrams Is Rightful Governor Of Georgia

Sen. Elizabeth Warren suggested in a Thursday tweet that Stacey Abrams is the rightful governor of Georgia, even though the Democrat lost to Republican Brian Kemp by 55,000 votes in the 2018 election.

“The Republican who is sitting in Stacey Abrams’ chair just signed a despicable voter suppression bill into law to take Georgia back to Jim Crow,” the Massachusetts Democrat tweeted, referring to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

“The Senate must pass the #ForThePeople Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Act immediately – our democracy is at stake tonight,” Warren, who has falsely claimed throughout her career that she is Native American, continued.

Warren was commenting on the arrest of Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon, who was arrested at the state Capitol after she tried to watch Kemp, a Republican, sign a voting integrity bill Democrats vehemently opposed.

The voting bill, which Kemp signed after it passed the Georgia House and Senate, places more stringent identification requirements on absentee ballots and limits the use of ballot drop boxes.

Democrats have claimed that the bill is racist and will disproportionately hurt black voters.

Abrams, who has become a voting rights activist since losing her governor’s race, called the Georgia bill “a redux of Jim Crow in a suit and tie” in an interview on March 14.

Warren’s remark about Abrams stems from a long-standing claim from some Democrats that voter suppression caused Abrams to lose the 2018 gubernatorial race.

Democrats alleged that Kemp, who was Georgia’s secretary of state at the time, disenfranchised hundreds of thousands of potential voters by delaying their voter registration documents or marking them ineligible to vote.

In October 2019, then-presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg claimed on the campaign trail that Abrams would have been Georgia’s governor if not for “racially motivated patterns of voter suppression” in Georgia.

Fact-checkers at USA Today have found no empirical evidence that the 2018 election was stolen from Abrams.