Elizabeth Warren: I Will Halt All Oil, Gas Drilling on Public Lands, Offshore on Day One of Presidency

Presidential hopeful and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) pledges to stop all oil and gas production on federal lands and offshore on her first day in office if she is elected.

Warren said she would place “total moratorium on all new fossil fuel leases including for drilling offshore and on public lands.”

Warren made the pledge as part of what the Daily Beast reported was a “public-lands policy rollout” in an op-ed published ahead of trips to South Carolina, Colorado, and Utah.

Warren said public “lands under threat” from President Donald Trump’s energy policies.

“We must not allow corporations to pillage our public lands and leave taxpayers to clean up the mess,” Warren wrote in a Medium post. “All of us—local communities and tribes, hunters and anglers, ranchers and weekend backpackers—must work together to manage and protect our shared heritage.” – READ MORE