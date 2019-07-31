Elizabeth Warren Falsely Claims She Saw ‘Cages of Babies’ at Southern Border

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) claimed she saw “cages of babies” at the United States-Mexico border during CNN’s 2020 Democrat presidential primary debate on Tuesday.

While advocating for decriminalizing illegal immigration into the U.S., Warren claimed she had witnessed with her own eyes “cages of babies” held in detention at the southern border.

“What we can’t do is not live our values,” Warren said. “I’ve been down to the border, I have seen the mothers, I have seen the cages of babies. We must be a country that every day lives our values. And that means we cannot make it a crime when somebody comes here.”

For months now, illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border has increased significantly, leaving federal immigration officials with increasingly less space to detain and hold migrants. Last year, the Trump administration enforced its zero-tolerance policy to stop the flow of illegal adult border crossers from arriving at the country with minor children. – READ MORE