El Paso mayor: I will ‘absolutely’ call out Trump if he repeats false crime info again (VIDEO)

El Paso, Texas, Mayor Dee Margo (R) said Saturday that he would “absolutely” correct President Trump if he repeats a false line about crime in the border city during a campaign rally.

Margo said on CNN’s “SE Cupp Unfiltered” that he’s been unafraid to call out Trump over the comments he made about El Paso last week during the State of the Union address.

“I’ve been stating it publicly since last Tuesday night,” Margo said, adding that the “the fence” along the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso “serves a useful purpose, but that “it’s not the total panacea.”

“It can’t be,” he said.

Republican El Paso @mayor_margo joins @secupp ahead of Trump’s rally there to set the record straight about the President’s border rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/3eBvGgTmV9 — SE Cupp Unfiltered (@UnfilteredSE) February 10, 2019