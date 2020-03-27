‘Economist’ Runs Chinese Coronavirus Propaganda Disguised as News

The Economist is running Chinese propaganda from an outlet that is violating U.S. law to spread the message that Chinese president Xi Jinping has done a masterful job handling the coronavirus pandemic.

The propaganda advertorials, which are ads designed to look like news stories, come from the Beijing Review, an entity backed by the Chinese Communist Party. The outlet has never registered with the Department of Justice as required by the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) and does not include a legally required disclaimer that the ad is being pushed by a foreign nation.

“President Xi leads the battle against COVID-19 outbreak toward victory,” an advertorial published in the March 21 edition of the Economist reads. “China has rolled out ‘probably the most ambitious, agile, and aggressive disease containment effort in history.'”

The Chinese government has routinely placed propaganda articles intended to mimic news reports. Most Chinese official mouthpieces, however, are registered as foreign agents in the United States and include the necessary disclaimer in their publications. The Beijing Review does not, making the dissemination of its materials in the United States the most egregious violation of law thus far. – READ MORE

