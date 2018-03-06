E! denies live delay at Oscars is meant to protect Ryan Seacrest from red carpet controversy

Following the recently-detailed allegations against its biggest star, Ryan Seacrest, E! is denying reports that it is airing its red carpet coverage on a 30-second delay so that it can cut away from any potentially confrontational moments.

As previously reported, Seacrest is trudging forward as the host of the 2018 Oscars red carpet coverage for E! though his former stylist detailed allegations of sexual harassment. Seacrest has denied the allegations, and a third-party investigation by the network cleared him of any actionable wrongdoing.

Deadline reports that the network was considering running the show on a significant delay so that it could avoid broadcasting any moments that hang a lantern on the allegations against Seacrest and distract from the larger red carpet coverage. E!, however, denies that anything unusual is being done to protect Seacrest.

“It’s business as usual,” an E! spokesperson told Fox News in a statement. “As always, we tape multiple sources of content simultaneously to deliver the best possible show, and there are often brief delays between interviews.”

However, Deadline is reporting that an inside source has confirmed the plan to cut to Seacrest’s cohost’s, Giuliana Rancic, in the event a celebrity brings up the misconduct allegations against him. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1