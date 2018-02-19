Politics Security
Driver of MSM Press Van in Trump’s Motorcade Stopped After Secret Service Found Gun Found in His Possession
The gun was discovered during a security screening of the vehicle in a parking lot across the street from Mar-a-Lago, the president’s private club in Palm Beach, Florida.
The man, who was not identified, told authorities that he forgot to leave the personal firearm in his personal vehicle before entering the van that was to be part of Mr. Trump’s motorcade, according to pool reporter Jordan Fabian of The Hill.
The driver was to be operating one of the press vans. Typically such drivers are volunteers, not government employees or members of the media.
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
The driver of a vehicle for President Trump’s motorcade was detained Monday after security agents found a gun in his baggage.
The Washington Times