Dr. On Malaria Drug: ‘Absolute Game Changer,’ ‘Beginning Of The End Of The Pandemic’ (VIDEO)

An infectious disease doctor told Fox News on Wednesday night that using hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to treat patients that have the coronavirus was an “absolute game changer” and that it was “the beginning of the end of the pandemic.”

Appearing on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” with host Laura Ingraham, Dr. Stephen Smith explained why he believes that the regimen has been effective for treating his patients.

Dr. Stephen Smith, an infectious disease specialist, on using hydroxychloroquine/azithromycin combo to treat #COVID19 patients: “It’s a game changer. It’s an absolute game changer. … I think this is the beginning of the end of the #pandemic. I’m very serious.” pic.twitter.com/F716IhtEvA — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) April 2, 2020

Smith began by explaining what being “intubated” meant, saying it “actually means putting a tube down your trachea and then placed on the ventilator for support, respiratory support.”

“We’ve had, I mentioned 20 intubations, most all of them occurred in the first two days,” Smith continued. “More importantly, no person who has received five days or more of the hydroxychloroquine-azithromycin combination has been intubated. The chance of that occurring by chance, according to my sons who did some stats for me, are .000 something.” – READ MORE

