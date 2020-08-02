Dr. Fauci: ‘There’s No Inconsistency’ in Banning Church and Business But Allowing Mass Protests (VIDEO)

Rep. @Jim_Jordan asks if protests should be limited. Dr. Anthony Fauci: “I’m not going to opine on limiting anything. I’m telling you what it is the danger is. You can make your own conclusion about that. You should stay away from crowds no matter where the crowds are.” pic.twitter.com/DfgmahK35F — CSPAN (@cspan) July 31, 2020

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Friday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) pressed Dr. Anthony Fauci on whether the government should restrict the massive Black Lives Matter protests across the country in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Fauci admitted that crowds full of people not wearing masks would likely spread the virus, but he refused to say whether or not protests would do so. He also refused to make any recommendations on limiting protests, even though he had made many recommendations in the past.

At one point, Fauci even insisted that “there’s no inconsistency” in preventing people from going to work, going to church, and going to school but allowing them to gather in massive crowds to protest.

Jordan also noted that New Jersey cops arrested gym owners Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti for violating a lockdown order by operating their business. “Ian Smith, Frank Trumbetti were arrested for trying to open their gym,” he said. “But my bet is if these two individuals who owned this gym were outside, just in front of their gym, and all the people who were working out in their gym had been outside protesting, they would have been just fine. But because they were in the gym working out, actually running their business, they got arrested. You think that’s okay?”

“I’m not going to opine,” Fauci said.

“But do you see the inconsistency?” the congressman pressed.

“There’s no inconsistency, Congressman,” Fauci said.

“So you’re allowed to protest, millions of people in one day, in crowds, yelling, screaming, but you try to run your business, you get arrested? And if you stood right outside that building and protested, you wouldn’t get arrested? You don’t see any inconsistency there?” – READ MORE

