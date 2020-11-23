Dr. Fauci Says Vaccine Skeptics Pose A Serious Threat To Public Health

White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said during an interview this week with the NYT that convincing skeptics to take a COVID vaccine is a matter of paramount importance to safeguard the public health.

Many of these people “actually don’t think that this is a problem,” Dr. Fauci said during a conversation with the Hastings Center. He also pointed out that many people simply don’t accept the fact that a vaccine was developed so quickly, especially since experts during the early days of the outbreak warned that a vaccine could take years.

After slamming all the “fake news” surrounding the virus and the vaccine, Dr. Fauci complained that he was “stunned” by peoples’ reluctance to believe in the virus.

After the NIH estimated that 75% of the US population would need to receive the vaccine to establish herd immunity, Dr. Fauci insisted that he would like to see “the overwhelming majority” of people to receive the vaccines so we could “essentially really crush this outbreak.”

“Despite a quarter million deaths, despite more than 11 million infections, despite 150,000 new infections a day, they don’t believe it’s real. That is a real problem,” Fauci said.

Speaking earlier this week at the NYT’s Dealbook virtual conference, Dr. Fauci said that “if we have an effective vaccine and 50% of the population refuses to take it, you still have a considerable public-health challenge.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --