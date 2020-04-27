Dr. Deborah Birx Comes To President’s Defense, Accuses Media Of Being ‘Slicey And Dicey’ Over Trump’s Disinfectant Comments

Dr. Deborah Birx, an infectious disease expert who has been one of the White House’s top advisors on the coronavirus pandemic, rushed to the president’s defense in an appearance on Fox News Saturday night and again in an appearance on CNN Sunday morning, taking the media to task for pushing misinformation about President Donald Trump’s comments on using disinfectant to treat the novel coronavirus.

“I think the media is very slicey and dicey about how they put sentences together in order to create headlines. …We know for millennials in other studies that some people may only read the headlines. And if there’s not a graphic, they’re not going to look any further than that,” Birx said on Fox News Saturday night, accusing the media of getting in the way of — and even burying — useful information about the virus.

“And I think we have to be responsible about our headlines. I think often, the reporting maybe accurate in paragraph three, four, and five. But I’m not sure how many people actually get to paragraph three, four, and five,” she said.

She was even more adamant about the media’s role in spreading disinformation during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning, blasting the media for taking joy in the president’s verbal pitfalls, even when they turn out to be innocuous. – READ MORE

