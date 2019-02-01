Dozens arrested on sex trafficking charges ahead of Super Bowl LIII

Authorities say 33 people have been arrested in Atlanta on sex trafficking charges ahead of the Super Bowl.

Homeland Security Investigations Agent Nick Annan tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitutionthat the arrests happened this week, but declined to discuss case specifics due to ongoing investigations.

Authorities say four victims have already been rescued. Advocates for sex trafficking victims say sex traffickers are attracted to large sporting events, such as this Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots – READ MORE