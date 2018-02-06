Doritos Announces It’s Making A ‘Female-Friendly’ Chip That Doesn’t Crunch

Doritos has announced that it’s coming out with a “lady-friendly” version of its famous corn chip that won’t crunch when you bite into it and won’t get the company’s famed neon green cheese powder all over your fingers.

The move is designed to make the product friendlier to women, who the company claims do not like to crunch their chips loudly and who refuse to lick their fingers in the presence of polite company, the New York Post reports.

“Although women would love to crunch crisps loudly, lick their fingers and pour crumbs from the bag into their mouth afterwards, they prefer not to do this in public,” PepsiCo global chief Indra Nooyi told media at a press conference Monday. “You watch a lot of the young guys eat the chips, they love their Doritos, and they lick their fingers with great glee, and when they reach the bottom of the bag they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth, because they don’t want to lose that taste of the flavor, and the broken chips in the bottom.”

But women, Nooyi said, are more civilized, preferring not “to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *