Don’t just delete Facebook – poison your valuable data before you go

If you’re determined to leave the social network, you should know that there’s a clever way that lets you “poison” your data. The downside is that you’d have to stay on Facebook for a few more months to pull it off. On top of that, the entire process might go against Facebook’s terms of service and could raise some flags.

Former systems administrator Kevin Matthew, who now owns his web development company, created a script that lets you automatically replace your old Facebook posts with gibberish meant to reduce the amount of data Facebook has on you. The idea is that you’d have a program replace your Facebook updates for hundreds or thousands of times, to force Facebook to delete some of your old information. That’s because, even if you pull out, Facebook may still retain a copy of your data, and track you even after you’re no longer a registered user.

“My background is as a systems administrator, I’ve been doing that for 20 years, and everyone has data retention policies and backups,” he told Motherboard in an interview. “Facebook, with its infinite amount of resources, I can only begin to imagine how that data is being held and retained.”

A similar script could be used to automatically visit random web pages while you’re away from your computer, in a browser that you’re logged into Facebook with. That way, you might confuse Facebook about the kind of things you’re interested in. – READ MORE

