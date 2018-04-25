Donna Brazile’s claim that Dems were ‘crime victims’ gets painfully CHECKED by Dan Bongino

Maybe Donna missed it, but during the time she’s claiming the Democrats were ‘crime victims,’ Obama was president

Why is she screeching at Trump to protect them when their own party wouldn’t do it?

Not to mention, Donna, you gave Hillary debate questions ahead of time giving Hillary an unfair advantage against Bernie.

This is a real tweet. From Brazile’s actual account. And no, she’s not giving comedy a try, she really posted this to twitter. https://t.co/69RH6USkCa — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) April 24, 2018

You remember that, right? – READ MORE

