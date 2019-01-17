DONE: Female Dem POTUS Candidates Are Pulling Out Of The Women’s March

On Tuesday, the Democratic National Committee quietly pulled its support for this year’s Women’s March. Wednesday morning, it became apparent that the dissatisfaction with what used to be the signature event for left-leaning women nationwide has become a toxic morass; two prominent female Democratic presidential candidates won’t be appearing at Saturday’s event.

Both Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) told Buzzfeed News that they’re otherwise indisposed this weekend, even though both have been directly involved with the Women’s March in the past. Harris was a keynote speaker at the 2017 event, and Gillibrand headlined the Women’s March’s campaign against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

But neither will appear this weekend at the Women’s March’s third annual demonstration in Washington, D.C., and neither will Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), the third most prominent female candidate for president.

“A Harris spokesperson said the senator would not be attending this coming weekend” but did not give a reason according to Buzzfeed News. She is, however, going to be in Washington, D.C., just steps from the event. Harris’ staff told reporters on Tuesday that the senator is expecting to remain in the nation’s capital for the time being so that she is available to vote to end the government shutdown.

“Gillibrand is expected to be in Iowa,” her team told reporters.

Even Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who, despite not being female, has long been a supporter of the March’s goals, will be missing in action. He’ll be “traveling,” a spokesperson told Buzzfeed. – READ MORE