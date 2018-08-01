Politics
Donald Trump Ready to Campaign ‘Seven Days a Week’ for Midterm Republicans
President Donald Trump Vowed To Campaign Furiously For Republican Candidates In The Mid-terms, Suggesting He Could Even Show Up On The Campaign Trail Seven Days A Week.
“I am going to work very hard,” Trump said during an interview with Sean Hannity on his radio show. “I’ll go six or seven days a week when we’re 60 days out, and I will be campaigning for all of these great people that do have a difficult race, and we think we’re going to bring them over the line.”
The president has already increased his campaign activity for Republicans, hosting a rally in Florida on Tuesday and a rally in Pennsylvania on Thursday.
Trump has repeatedly urged supporters to go to the polls and support Republicans to assist him in passing his America First agenda.- READ MORE
Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is now getting involved in the 2018 midterms, putting money into races across the country.
Clinton reportedly made the maximum donation of $5,000 to 19 different Democratic candidates running in 2018. She made the donations through the group “Onward Together.”
In an appearance in March, she speculated that people voted for Trump because they “didn’t like black people getting rights.” – READ MORE
