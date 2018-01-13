Donald Trump: Mexico Can Pay for the Wall ‘Indirectly Through NAFTA’

President Donald Trump restated his promise to make Mexico pay for his big wall on the Southern border, suggesting that they would do it by renegotiating NAFTA.

“They can pay for it indirectly through Nafta,” Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. “We make a good deal on Nafta, and, say, I’m going to take a small percentage of that money and it’s going toward the wall. Guess what? Mexico’s paying.”

He insisted that NAFTA was a bad deal for the United States and said that “nothing’s changed” about his campaign promise to renegotiate the deal.

“I can tell you I think the American market would go up if I terminated Nafta and renegotiated a new deal,” Trump said. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Since the day that he first announced his candidacy, Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted that his presidency would oversee the construction of a wall along the country’s southern border to secure the nation from illegal immigration and other criminal activity, like the trafficking of drugs.

Now, after Trump has been in office for nearly a full year, The Wall Street Journal reported that it had received a document from the Department of Homeland Security that outlined how the administration sought roughly $18 billion over 10 years to construct approximately 700 miles of new border barriers, which would more than double the already existing 654 miles of border wall.

According to Breitbart, the administration is actually asking for about $33 billion over 10 years to fund a variety of border security measures, of which the wall is merely one part.

Using a widely-agreed-upon estimate of 12.5 million illegal immigrants in the country, it was determined that those illegals — plus their estimated 4.2 million citizen children — cost taxpayers about $134.9 billion annually. That number breaks down to about $45.8 billion on the federal level and $88.9 billion on the state and local level.

Meanwhile, it is estimated that those same illegals only contribute about $18.9 billion in total taxes paid — $15.4 billion federal and $3.5 billion state and local — leaving a grand total annual burden of approximately $116 billion on American taxpayers. – READ MORE

The president is standing strong on his signature campaign promise, telling Democrats on DACA, “Wall or no deal.”

As President Trump battles with congressional Democrats to fund a border wall on the boundary between Mexico and the United States, he will take a trip to see prototypes of the proposed barrier this month, according to Axios.

Following the president’s State of the Union address on January 30, he will travel to San Diego, the site of prototype construction. He originally planned on seeing his first look at the wall this week but decided on another event, Axios reported:

The field trip to see the prototypes had been planned for this week, but was pushed back after Trump decided to attend tonight’s college football championship. – READ MORE