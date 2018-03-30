True Pundit

Donald Trump Jr. Puts Late-Night Hosts On Blast While Congratulating ‘Roseanne’

Donald Trump Jr. put late-night hosts on blast Wednesday as he was congratulating Roseanne Barr for the huge ratings the “Roseanne” reboot experienced.

“Wow amazing. Congrats @therealroseanne. If you’re not too busy already maybe work in a late night show too… seems there’s some demand for an alternate viewpoint. #Rosanne,” Trump Jr. tweeted, along with a link to a story about how over 18 million viewers tuned in for the premiere Tuesday night.

Barr even thanked fans for all the support and giving the show great ratings.

“I am so greatful to the fans of the Roseanne show for giving it a good Premiere rating. You are all wonderful-here is to making America laugh & talk again! LOVE U,” the actress tweeted Wednesday.  – READ MORE

