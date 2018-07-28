Donald Trump Jr and Robert Mueller were spotted at the airport together and it became a meme

It’s not every day that special counsel Robert Mueller appears in a photograph with a member of the Trump family, but a snapshot captured by Politico’s Playbook shows Mueller and Donald Trump Jr. both waiting to board their flights from Washington DC’s Reagan National Airport’s gate 35X on Friday morning.

Spotted: Robert Mueller and Donald Trump Jr. both waiting for their flights this morning at the 35X gate at DCA. And yes, there is a photo. https://t.co/gKUSO7QhOU pic.twitter.com/tvcoyLMnDW — POLITICO (@politico) July 27, 2018

In the photo, which originally appeared in Politico’s Playbook PM newsletter, Mueller is on the far left sitting and reading a newspaper, while Donald Jr. is spotted in the background wearing a turquoise shirt and camouflage hat, flanked by two Secret Service agents.

The awkward run-in comes a day after several bombshell revelations were reported relating to Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, and the Trump campaign’s potential role in it. – READ MORE

DON HE’S RIGHT BEHIND YOU RUN https://t.co/zPzqnrhCWG — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 27, 2018

Have we finally achieved Gategate? https://t.co/DZoDUEs3YA — Felix Salmon (@felixsalmon) July 27, 2018

