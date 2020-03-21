Donald Trump: Chloroquine Treatment for Coronavirus Showing ‘Tremendous’ Results

President Donald Trump promoted the use of the anti-malaria drug chloroquine at the White House on Thursday, the purpose of which is to treat people infected with the coronavirus.

“We’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately,” Trump said at the White House press briefing on Thursday.

Trump said that chloroquine was already developed, tested, and widely available to American doctors.

“The nice part is it’s been around for a long time, so we know that if things don’t go as planned, it’s not going to kill anybody,” Trump said. The president also mentioned the anti-viral drug Remdesivir produced by Gilead as a possible treatment drug.

FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn said that under the president’s direction he would move quickly for a chloroquine clinical trial to test its ability to treat the coronavirus. – READ MORE

