Don Lemon wants to solve racism by putting Barack Obama ‘front and center’ on Mount Rushmore

CNN anchor Don Lemon suggested putting former President Barack Obama “front and center” on Mount Rushmore as a way of solving the controversy around monuments in America and around racism in general.

Lemon made the suggestion Tuesday night on CNN during a wide-ranging discussion with fellow network anchor Chris Cuomo about race relations in America and the recent left-wing movement to remove or vandalize monuments and statues of prominent Americans.

The conversation started with Cuomo and Lemon reacting to news that a California couple was charged with a hate crime for painting over a city of Martinez-approved “Black Lives Matter” mural.

Lemon attempted to characterize the “right wing machine” messaging that drove the couple to paint over the mural, saying, “They kick in with ‘Democratic cities are in chaos right now — is this what you want from Joe Biden? And they’re gonna take your country away and they’re taking down the statues. Crime is rising as they defund police.'”

(…)

Here’s the money quote: “I think, listen … if they are going to put someone on Mount Rushmore, considering the history of this country, the first black president should be front and center.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --