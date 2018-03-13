Politics TV
Don Jr. Rips ‘Pretend Conservative’ Dem in PA Election: He’ll ‘Start Working for Chuck and Nancy’ (VIDEO)
Donald Trump Jr. blasted the Democratic candidate in Pennsylvania’s special congressional election while stumping for State Rep. Rick Saccone.
WATCH:
Saccone (R-Allegheny) faces Conor Lamb (D-Allegheny) in a Tuesday election to replace former Rep. Tim Murphy (R-Pa.), who resigned.
Trump played up his Keystone State connections, noting that he spent about half a decade in Pottstown – near Reading – attending a boarding school.
He said he remembers when the state’s industrial areas in that region were churning out Firestone tires and steel. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Donald Trump Jr. blasted the Democratic candidate in Pennsylvania's special congressional election while stumping for State Rep. Rick Saccone.
Fox News Insider