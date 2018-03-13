Don Jr. Rips ‘Pretend Conservative’ Dem in PA Election: He’ll ‘Start Working for Chuck and Nancy’ (VIDEO)

Donald Trump Jr. blasted the Democratic candidate in Pennsylvania’s special congressional election while stumping for State Rep. Rick Saccone.

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Saccone (R-Allegheny) faces Conor Lamb (D-Allegheny) in a Tuesday election to replace former Rep. Tim Murphy (R-Pa.), who resigned.

Trump played up his Keystone State connections, noting that he spent about half a decade in Pottstown – near Reading – attending a boarding school.

He said he remembers when the state’s industrial areas in that region were churning out Firestone tires and steel. – READ MORE

