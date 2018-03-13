True Pundit

Politics TV

Don Jr. Rips ‘Pretend Conservative’ Dem in PA Election: He’ll ‘Start Working for Chuck and Nancy’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Donald Trump Jr. blasted the Democratic candidate in Pennsylvania’s special congressional election while stumping for State Rep. Rick Saccone.

WATCH:

Saccone (R-Allegheny) faces Conor Lamb (D-Allegheny) in a Tuesday election to replace former Rep. Tim Murphy (R-Pa.), who resigned.

Trump played up his Keystone State connections, noting that he spent about half a decade in Pottstown – near Reading – attending a boarding school.

He said he remembers when the state’s industrial areas in that region were churning out Firestone tires and steel. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Don Jr. Rips 'Pretend Conservative' Dem in PA Election: He'll 'Start Working for Chuck and Nancy'
Don Jr. Rips 'Pretend Conservative' Dem in PA Election: He'll 'Start Working for Chuck and Nancy'

Donald Trump Jr. blasted the Democratic candidate in Pennsylvania's special congressional election while stumping for State Rep. Rick Saccone.
Fox News Insider Fox News Insider
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: