Don Jr., DNC Chair Tom Perez Spar Over Nazi Comparisons

A major theme of D’Souza’s documentary is a rejection of the wide-spread association of the racism, National Socialism (Nazism), and fascism with the American political right and the purported similarities of aspects of these totalitarian ideologies and certain policies advocated by the Democratic Party today.

The president’s eldest son evidently found Death of a Nation’s thesis compelling.

“I’ve been out hearing the left talking about all these things ― fascism, Nazism on the right — and when you look at the actual history of how these things evolved, and when you actually look at that platform versus the platform of the modern left, you say, ‘Wait a minute, those two are really heavily aligned and, frankly, contrary to the right,’” Don Jr., discussing the documentary, said on One America News Network Thursday.

So the left spends the last 3 years falsely calling my entire family NAZI’s, but the second I point out the similarities between the economic platform of the National Socialists and the Democrat Party, they scream bloody murder. Here’s what I was referring to. #facts pic.twitter.com/kTmwG1NDO8 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 2, 2018

Not satisfied with this explanation, Perez tweeted, “This rhetoric is a shameful and irresponsible attempt to further divide our country. Our nation is better than this”: