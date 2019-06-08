Don Jr. and Eric Trump Enjoy Drinks With POTUS’ Supporters in Ireland: ‘A Lot Better’ Than NYC (VIDEO)

President Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump stopped by an Irish town to have drinks with Trump supporters.

The president’s sons went on a pub crawl in Doonbeg, Ireland, a town where many residents are employed by Trump’s nearby golf resort.

“Always great to be back here,” Donald Jr. said at one of the three bars they visited. “I love seeing all the support coming in today, it’s incredible.”

Eric Trump toasts locals in Doonbeg pub: ‘You guys are so important to us… You are truly some of the most incredible people in the world… I hope we’ve made you proud & I hope we’ve made Ireland very proud’



Don Jr: ‘This is a lot better than New York City’ – via @IrishTimes pic.twitter.com/JzkiDxEkYI — Simon Carswell (@SiCarswell) June 5, 2019

One-quarter of the town's entire population is employed by the Trump resort and many businesses in the town rely on the tourism of the resort, making the Trump family very well-liked. While speaking to locals at the pub, Eric said that he hoped they had the approval of the people.