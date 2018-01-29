DOJ Withholding Over 85% Of Strzok-Page FBI Texts From Congressional Investigators

Out of 50,000 texts between anti-Trump FBI investigators Peter Strzok and Lisa Page – not including an unknown number of recently found texts, the DOJ has submitted a mere 7,000 to Congressional investigators – just 14%, reports the Washington Examiner‘s Byron York.

The majority of the withheld messages were deemed “pesonal” or withheld for other reasons, according to York.

Also notable, according to York, is that the 50,000 Strzok-Page texts only include messages sent and received on FBI-issued Samsung phones – despite several text messages which make clear that the two agents also discussed their politically tainted investigations over their personal iPhones using iMessage.

For investigators, those are particularly intriguing texts – what was so sensitive that they couldn’t discuss on their work phones? – but the number of those texts is unknown. And of course, they have not been turned over to Congress. -Washington Examiner

In a January 19 letter from Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd to Congressional investigators, the DOJ said that they would not be providing “purely personal” text messages. – READ MORE

On Thursday night, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) released seven pages of texts between FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzock and his FBI paramour, Lisa Page. Those texts show that both Strzok and Page were interested in letting Hillary Clinton off the hook so as to earn the FBI goodwill with the presumed next president.

Page wrote to Strzok on February 25, 2016, “One more thing: she might be our next president. The last thing you need us going in there loaded for bear. You think she’s going to remember or care that it was more doj than fbi?” The obvious implication here is that Page wanted to go easy on Clinton in order to curry favor. Strzok wrote back, “Agreed. I called [FBI counterintelligence head] Bill [Priestap] and relayed what we discussed. He agrees. I will email you and [redacted] same.”

Another of the texts from Page to Strzok suggested that then-FBI chief of staff James Rybicki thought FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe should recuse himself from the Clinton matter because of his wife’s relationship with Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe. She wrote, “Rybicki just called to check in. He very clearly 100% believes that Andy should be recused because of the ‘perception.’” – READ MORE

Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy appeared on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Thursday to discuss newly revealed text messages between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page that dealt with Hillary Clinton.

In one text released to the public, Page, in reference to Clinton, wrote to Strzok, “One more thing: she might be our next president. The last thing you need us going in there loaded for bear. You think she’s going to remember or care that it was more doj than fbi?”

Strzok responded, “I called Bill and relayed what we discussed. He agrees. I will email you and [redacted] same.” – READ MORE