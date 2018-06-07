True Pundit

Politics

DOJ tells Graham Rosenstein won’t recuse from Mueller probe unless officials deem it necessary

Posted on by
Share:

The Justice Department signaled Wednesday in a letter to Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will not recuse himself from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation unless department officials find it necessary.

Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd wrote that Rosenstein “would recuse from all or part of any matter if recusal were deemed appropriate by Department officials who are informed about the matter.

“Otherwise,” Boyd continued, “[Rosenstein] has a responsibility to fulfill his oath to well and faithfully execute the duties of his office.”

Graham sent a letter to Rosenstein last week asking the deputy attorney general whether he considered himself a “potential witness” in the Mueller probe due to his role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey. President Trump cited a memo authored by Rosenstein to justify Comey’s dismissal in May 2017. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

DOJ tells Graham Rosenstein won't recuse from Mueller probe unless officials deem it necessary
DOJ tells Graham Rosenstein won't recuse from Mueller probe unless officials deem it necessary

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will not recuse himself from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation unless advised to do so by Justice Department officials, the department told Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham Wednesday.

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: