Doctors insist it is safe for Trump to return to WH as POTUS says he’ll be discharged from hospital

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said that President Trump “may not entirely be out of the woods yet” in his fight against the novel coronavirus, but said that the “clinical status” supports his discharge from Walter Reed Military Medical Center and a safe return to the White House.

During a news briefing at Walter Reed Monday, Conley said that the president would be discharged Monday evening.

“The president may not entirely be out of the woods yet,” Conley said, but said that his “clinical status supports the president’s safe return home,” where he said he will be surrounded by medical staff “24/7.”

Conley added that the president met “most of his discharge requirements” on Sunday afternoon.

“We try to get patients out of the hospital as quickly as possible,” Conley said. “There is nothing being done here that we can’t safely do at home.”

He added: “We all remain cautiously optimistic and on guard because we’re in a bit of uncharted territory when it comes to a patient who received the therapies he has.”

Conley added that HIPAA prevents him from discussing some details about the president’s health.

Another member of the president’s medical team said that his heart rate, as of Monday, was measured at 68 beats per minute, and that he had a 97% blood oxygen level. A normal blood oxygen reading is between 95 and 100%. – READ MORE

