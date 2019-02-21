Do Millennials Still ‘Feel The Bern?’

Do students at American University still ‘feel the Bern’ for former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders?

One student admitted that he doesn’t know much about him, but that a lot of his friends “have very similar values like him.”

Another student said that while his progressive track record and values were good, “the Democratic party could use less old white men.” Multiple students believed the best thing he could do for the movement is step aside for a woman of color.

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation