‘Do It All, Including the Wall’: Obama-Era Border Chief Hits Back at ‘Absurd’ Border Wall Arguments

Mark Morgan, who led the U.S. Border Patrol during Barack Obama’s presidency, said Saturday that he’s in total agreement with President Trump’s proposed border wall.

Morgan echoed President Trump’s message to America by saying the current situation at the southern border is a “national security and humanitarian crisis.”

He said on Cavuto Live that the same language about border security from President Trump was used in years prior to his presidency on both sides of the aisle.

“It’s absurd, the arguments that are being made right now,” he said.

He added that “nothing has changed” regarding governmental strategy on border security for years.

Morgan said that while the use of new technology and added personnel at the border are effective, they don’t solve the problems in and of themselves.

"We need to do it all, including the wall," he said.