DNC Used Deported Woman To Attack Trump. She Was Deported Under Clinton, Flagged Under Obama.

“Alejandra Juarez first sneaked into the U.S. in 1998. She was caught at the border and deported back to Mexico,” The Washington Times reported. “She quickly sneaked back into the U.S. — a ‘felony act’ — and remained in the shadows until a traffic stop in 2013 when she appeared on the radar of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

“Experts said an Obama-era initiative expanding the use of local police fingerprint checks to aid deportations likely flagged Mrs. Juarez for ICE,” The Washington Times added. “At that point, the Obama Homeland Security Department had a choice. It could have shown leniency but instead reinstated her deportation order from 1998, putting her on the path to deportation that the Trump Homeland Security Department carried out in 2018.”

Democrats used Alejandra Juarez’s daughter, 11-year-old Estela Juarez, as a weapon against the president during the DNC this week when she read an emotional letter that tried to portray the president as a cold person who was ripping families apart. – READ MORE

