DISTURBING VIDEO: Two female NYPD cops stand down (one runs away and abandons her partner) and allow robbery at knifepoint

“DISTURBING VIDEO:

Two female NYPD cops stand down (one runs away and abandons her partner) and allow a store to be robbed at knifepoint right in front of them.

This is what @BilldeBlasio and @NYPDShea have turned the NYPD into.

Fire all of these useless cowards today.” — John Cardillo

DISTURBING VIDEO: Two female NYPD cops stand down (one runs away and abandons her partner) and allow a store to be robbed at knifepoint right in front of them. This is what @BilldeBlasio and @NYPDShea have turned the NYPD into. Fire all of these useless cowards today. pic.twitter.com/kJmyyUnfdj — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 4, 2020

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --