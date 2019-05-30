Disney Would Leave Georgia Over Abortion, But Not Jordan

Disney’s chief executive said Wednesday that it would be “very difficult” for the media company to continue filming in Georgia if the state’s new law restricting abortions takes effect.

Bob Iger told Reuters that, if the law is implemented, it would be not be “practical for us to continue to shoot” in Georgia.

(…)

Disney has recently filmed in other countries with strict laws against abortion. Part of the 2019 film Aladdin, which Disney produced, was shot in Jordan. The Jordanian penal code criminalizes abortion. The only exceptions are fetal impairment, when the mother’s life is in danger, and other, limited circumstances to protect her physical and mental health. Otherwise, the mothers—not just the doctors—can be imprisoned.

The Washington Free Beacon could not find any record of Iger expressing reluctance about filming in Jordan or the United Arab Emirates because of their abortion laws.