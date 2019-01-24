Disney Producer Apologizes For Wishing Covington Boys ‘Into The Woodchipper’

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” producer Jack Morrissey has now issued a public apology for writing a grotesque tweet over the weekend wishing the Covington Catholic schoolboys would be thrown “into the woodchipper.”

“#MAGAkids go screaming, hats first, into the woodchipper,” Morrissey tweeted over the weekend alongside a photo from the movie “Fargo” featuring a body being shoved into the woodchipper.

Though the tweet has since been deleted, the internet never forgets. “Don’t tell me this is THEE Jack Morrissey. ‘Famed’ Disney producer Morrissey? Dear Lord…” former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin said on Twitter in response to the grotesque tweet.

Don’t tell me this is THEE Jack Morrissey. “Famed” Disney producer Morrissey? Dear Lord… – Sarah Palin pic.twitter.com/XxX28AxBpQ — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) January 21, 2019