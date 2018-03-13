Disgraced Eric Holder rips House Intel Republicans for ending probe: ‘Politics beat a desire for the truth’

Former Attorney General Eric Holder tore into Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee for deciding to end the panel’s probe into Russian election interference, declaring that “politics beat a desire for the truth.”

“Republican House [Intelligence Committee] shut down Russia probe before doing a complete job,” Holder tweeted Monday.

Republican House Intell Comm shut down Russia probe before doing a complete job This is a coverup and a lasting stain on the reputation of what used to be a bipartisan Committee when it was run by Republican Rogers and Democrat Ruppersberger. Politics beat a desire for the truth — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) March 13, 2018

Holder was referring to Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.) and former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.), who used to lead the House Intelligence Committee during the Obama administration. Rogers is now serving as director of the National Security Agency.

The pair were known for running the committee in a bipartisan fashion.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1