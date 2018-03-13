True Pundit

Politics Security

Disgraced Eric Holder rips House Intel Republicans for ending probe: ‘Politics beat a desire for the truth’

Posted on by
Share:

Former Attorney General Eric Holder tore into Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee for deciding to end the panel’s probe into Russian election interference, declaring that “politics beat a desire for the truth.”

“Republican House [Intelligence Committee] shut down Russia probe before doing a complete job,” Holder tweeted Monday.

Holder was referring to Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.) and former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.), who used to lead the House Intelligence Committee during the Obama administration. Rogers is now serving as director of the National Security Agency.

The pair were known for running the committee in a bipartisan fashion.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Holder rips House Intel Republicans for ending probe: 'Politics beat a desire for the truth'
Holder rips House Intel Republicans for ending probe: 'Politics beat a desire for the truth'

Former Attorney General Eric Holder tore into Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee for
TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: